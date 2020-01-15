Seven fined hundreds for dumping vehicles in Peterborough streets

Seven people who abandoned cars and vans on Peterborough streets have been fined hundreds of pounds at a Peterborough court.

The seven were all convicted at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court in the absence last week, after council officers found the vehicles across the city. Magistrates fined each defendant £440, and ordered them to pay a victim surcharge of £44 and costs £150. A spokesman for Peterborough City Council said: “We are pleased with the outcome of these cases and hope they demonstrate that anyone thinking of abandoning a vehicle faces the prospect of a heavy fine. “Abandoned vehicles are a blight on communities and we would urge anyone who spots one to report it to us at the earliest opportunity.” To report an abandoned vehicle call 01733 747474 or visit www.peterborough.gov.uk

1. Mandy Mowles, of Barton Close, Peterborough Between 18/6/19 and 24/6/19 abandoned a vehicle in a layby on the A47, Castor

2. Lukas Tuleja, of Fletton Avenue, Peterborough Between 5/7/19 and 31/7/19 abandoned a vehicle in Broad Close, Peterborough

3. Cain Martin (18) of Oxclose, Peterborough Between 11/7/19 and 23/7/19 abandoned a vehicle in Brynmore, Peterborough

4. Shamo Dolabakrai, of Mayors Walk, Peterborough Between 15/7/19 and 24/7/19 abandoned a vehicle in Clipston Walk, Peterborough

