Seven drivers given bans in latest Peterborough Magistrates' Court sentencing hearings
The latest sentencing results from Peterborough Magistrates’ Court
March 1
Maria Zhilpotok (31) of Crawthorne Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence
Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £90. Disqualified from driving for six months
Roman Ziga (24) of St Mary’s Court, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (50mph in a 40mph zone)
Guilty plea to speeding (48mph in a 40mph zone) x2
Fined £176, victim surcharge £34, costs £90. Nine points on licence
Mohammed Ramzan (29) of Belham Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to failing to take all measures to secure transfer of household waste was to an authorised person
Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £485
Helen Pleasance, of Witchford Road, Ely
Found guilty of abandoning a vehicle at The Burghley Estate
Fined £300, victim surcharge £120, costs £372
Silviu Stefan, of Gale Street, Dagenham
FOund guilty of abandoning a vehicle in Watersend Road, Peterborough
Fined £300, victim surcharge £120, costs £396
David Franco, or Berkeley Road, Peterborough
Found guilty of abandoning a vehicle in Morpeth Road, Peterborough
Fined £300, victim surcharge £120, costs £366
Dariusz Jaroszek (40) of Lavender Crescent, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £90. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family
Caiden O’Sullivan, of Outfield, Peterborough
Found guilty of abandoning a vehicle in Outfield, Peterborough
Fined £300, victim surcharge £120, costs £412
March 6
Billy Foster (27) of Delph, Whittlesey
Guilty plea to speeding (71mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £121, victim surcharge £48, costs £110. DIsqualified from driving for six months
Simon SLoan (59) of Main Street, Welham
Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £576, victim surcharge £230, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Marian-Adrian Tudor (25) of The Dell, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (31mph in a 20mph zone)
Fined £350, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. DIsqualified from driving for six months
Jakub Wegrzyn (18) of Fengate, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence
Fined £150, victim surcharge £34, costs £1110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Conan Renshaw (20) of Arundel Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving while not wearing a seat belt
Fined £120, victim surcharge £48, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Steven Shaw (32) of Oakleigh Drive, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to failing to comply with a no entry sign
Guilty plea to driving with no MOT
Fined £250, victim surcharge £100, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Suajunas Grumbinas (44) of Kelvin Avenue, Bedford
Guilty plea to speeding (94mph in a 70mph zone)
Fined £100, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence
Razvan Covrig, of no fixed abode
Guilty plea to theft of groceries (value £58.35 from Tesco)
Fined £300, victim surcharge £120, costs £105
Cengiz Teymuroglu (46) of Hallcroft Road, WHittlesey
Found guilty of driving while disqualified
Found guilty of driving with no insurance
Community order – unpaid work of 100 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £200. Six points on licence