Seven drivers given bans in latest Peterborough Magistrates' Court sentencing hearings

March 1

Maria Zhilpotok (31) of Crawthorne Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

The latest sentencing results from Peterborough Magistrates' Court

Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence

Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £90. Disqualified from driving for six months

Roman Ziga (24) of St Mary’s Court, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (50mph in a 40mph zone)

Guilty plea to speeding (48mph in a 40mph zone) x2

Fined £176, victim surcharge £34, costs £90. Nine points on licence

Mohammed Ramzan (29) of Belham Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to failing to take all measures to secure transfer of household waste was to an authorised person

Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £485

Helen Pleasance, of Witchford Road, Ely

Found guilty of abandoning a vehicle at The Burghley Estate

Fined £300, victim surcharge £120, costs £372

Silviu Stefan, of Gale Street, Dagenham

FOund guilty of abandoning a vehicle in Watersend Road, Peterborough

Fined £300, victim surcharge £120, costs £396

David Franco, or Berkeley Road, Peterborough

Found guilty of abandoning a vehicle in Morpeth Road, Peterborough

Fined £300, victim surcharge £120, costs £366

Dariusz Jaroszek (40) of Lavender Crescent, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £90. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family

Caiden O’Sullivan, of Outfield, Peterborough

Found guilty of abandoning a vehicle in Outfield, Peterborough

Fined £300, victim surcharge £120, costs £412

March 6

Billy Foster (27) of Delph, Whittlesey

Guilty plea to speeding (71mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £121, victim surcharge £48, costs £110. DIsqualified from driving for six months

Simon SLoan (59) of Main Street, Welham

Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £576, victim surcharge £230, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Marian-Adrian Tudor (25) of The Dell, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (31mph in a 20mph zone)

Fined £350, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. DIsqualified from driving for six months

Jakub Wegrzyn (18) of Fengate, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence

Fined £150, victim surcharge £34, costs £1110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Conan Renshaw (20) of Arundel Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving while not wearing a seat belt

Fined £120, victim surcharge £48, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Steven Shaw (32) of Oakleigh Drive, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to failing to comply with a no entry sign

Guilty plea to driving with no MOT

Fined £250, victim surcharge £100, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Suajunas Grumbinas (44) of Kelvin Avenue, Bedford

Guilty plea to speeding (94mph in a 70mph zone)

Fined £100, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence

Razvan Covrig, of no fixed abode

Guilty plea to theft of groceries (value £58.35 from Tesco)

Fined £300, victim surcharge £120, costs £105

Cengiz Teymuroglu (46) of Hallcroft Road, WHittlesey

Found guilty of driving while disqualified

Found guilty of driving with no insurance