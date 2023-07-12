News you can trust since 1948
Settle Down: Jack Whitehall adds Peterborough date to brand new UK tour due to demand

Three new dates added to tour – with stop off in Peterborough
Carly Roberts
By Carly Roberts
Published 12th Jul 2023, 12:21 BST- 2 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 12:22 BST

A brand new date has been added to Jack Whitehall’s UK tour, Jack Whitehall: Settle Down – in Peterborough – due to high demand.

As the show continues to take to arenas and theatres across the country, Jack has added extra dates in Ipswich, Peterborough and Oxford.

The comedian and Bad Education actor will be stopping off in Peterborough’s New Theatre on 24 August, 2023 – with tickets going on sale on 14 July at Ticketmaster.

Jack Whitehall photographed attending the World Premiere Of Disney's "Jungle Cruise" at Disneyland in 2021 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)Jack Whitehall photographed attending the World Premiere Of Disney's "Jungle Cruise" at Disneyland in 2021 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)
Jack Whitehall said: “So far it’s been incredible playing to some of the best crowds I’ve ever performed in front of. There where a few places we weren’t able to slot in to the summer so really excited to be able to add some additional dates in the Autumn.”

Jack Whitehall is an award-winning comedian, actor, presenter and writer.

Jack began his career at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2007, where he won both The Charlie Hartill Special Reserve Competition and The Amused Moose Laugh Off.

Since then, he’s gone on to start most recently alongside Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in Disney’s Jungle Cruise, and in Clifford The Big Red Dog for Paramount.

Jack's previous film work has also included Lasse Hallstrom's The Nutcracker and The Four Realms for Disney, Garry Marshall’s Mother’s Day and The Bad Education Movie, which he also wrote.

On television, Jack is known for his hit Netflix show Travels With My Father, which released its fifth season last year.

He has also starred in Good Omens opposite Jon Hamm and Michael Sheen for Amazon and Bounty Hunters opposite Rosie Perez for Sky Television.

His other television credits include: Decline & Fall (BBC), Fresh Meat (C4) and Bad Education (BBC), which recently released its fourth series earlier this year, Jack served as an Executive Producer on the series.