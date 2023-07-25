A series of arson attacks in the Ortons has sparked safety concerns as the school summer holidays begin.

Fire services have issued a warning as the six week break starts, after Orton Waterville councillor Julie Stevenson said she had received several reports of fires being started in the area.

Cllr Stevenson said there had been three fires started in just a few days – and while residents were able to keep the flames under control, she said it was possible other fires could grow out of control.

A warning has been issued as the school holidays start

She said: “All three have been dealt with by local residents so emergency services haven't been involved or informed but if whoever is lighting them is leaving them unattended (as appears to be the case) it may be a matter of time until a small fire grows out of control.”

Cllr Stevenson said she had been told of two fires being started in the subway between Orton Southgate and Orton Goldhay – one at about 7.45am on July 20, and one at the same time the following day.

She had also been told of another fire lit on the green area in Skye Close in Orton Northgate on July 11 at 4pm.

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue service spokesman said deliberate fires could put lives at risk – no matter how big the fire was.

The spokesman said: “We do tend to see an increase in calls to fires during spells of warm weather, which results in our crews spending significant time at incidents that could be avoided. This is concerning as the crews are committed and cannot respond to other emergencies, but also for local residents being but at risk because of deliberate fire setting. Any fire, no matter how small, can quickly get out of control and spread, endangering those around and the fire crews that come to tackle it.

“There are things residents can do to help prevent these fires from happening. Parents can speak with their children and ensure they know the risks and dangers of fire, especially now we are in the school summer holiday period. Also, making sure lighters and matches are kept well out of reach of children, as well as making sure they stay clear of disused or derelict buildings, can also make a big difference.