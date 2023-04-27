A second teenage boy has been handed Criminal Behaviour Orders after robberies and violent offences that took place in Peterborough’s Queensgate shopping centre last year.

Two boys, both aged 14 and from Peterborough, were in a group when they approached a 15-year-old boy inside McDonald’s restaurant at about 5pm on 8 December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They marched the boy downstairs and outside of the restaurant before pushing, shoving and beating him, before the group made off.

Two teenagers have been banned from Queensgate shopping centre (image: NationalWorld).

The following evening, the group returned to the centre and picked out three 14-year-old boys who were sat on benches outside Men Kind on the upper floor.

The group surrounded them and questioned why they were there, making threats, before the two groups initially went their separate ways, however the suspects turned to follow the trio, pulling hoods and balaclavas over their faces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The three boys ran into Marks & Spencer for protection, however the suspects followed them and one attempted to steal one of the boys’ bags before saying “If you come back here you are dead, if I ever see your face around here you are done”.

A short while later at about 7.45pm, the group began following three different boys, who were 16 and 17 at the time, from McDonald’s into Westgate Arcade.

The teenagers have been banned from the exclusion zone marked in red, according to Cambridgeshire Police.

They surrounded the trio before making demands for them to hand over their coats and phones and making threats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the victims was repeatedly punched and kicked, before having his iPhone stolen from his coat pocket while he was laid on the ground. The group attempted to steal the other boys’ coats and assaulted them both, before they sought help from Queensgate security and the group made off.

‘Very shocking incidents’

Detective Constable Rhiann Ward, who investigated, said: “These were very shocking incidents to have seen where innocent young people going about their own business were targeted by this group, being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“Their behaviour was completely unacceptable, it is lucky those involved were not more severely injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am pleased that we have secured these positive results so far with this investigation and hope it sends a clear message that we will not tolerate this kind of behaviour.”

Youth Referral Order

The two 14-year-old boys, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were both arrested in the following days and charged with affray – relating to the incident outside McDonald’s on 8 December, robbing a person of an iPhone and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) – both relating to the incident in Westgate Arcade on 9 December.

One of them was also charged with two counts of attempted robbery – relating to the incidents in Westgate Arcade and Marks and Spencer on 9 December, as well as possession of cannabis – relating to his arrest on 13 December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They both appeared at Huntingdon Youth Court on Wednesday, 8 March, where they admitted the offences and were each sentenced to a 12-month Youth Referral Order.

It’s a community sentence given to most first-time young offenders, requiring them to attend a youth offender panel made up of two members of the local community and an advisor from a youth offending team, where they will agree a contract of certain commitments.

On this date, one of teenagers was given a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

What’s a Criminal Behaviour Order?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second Criminal Behaviour Order was granted at Huntingdon Youth Court on Wednesday, 19 April to the second boy for three years.

It means the boys must engage with youth support services, not enter a specified exclusion zone within Peterborough City Centre between the hours of 2pm and 11pm, unless for educational or medical reasons and not associate with three other name individuals at any time except for educational purposes.