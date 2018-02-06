Second arrest after murder of Huntingdon man

A second arrest has been made by officers investigating the murder of Sam Mechelewski in Huntingdon.

At about 1.40pm on Thursday (February 1) Sam’s body was found by a member of the public in a wooded area of Hinchingbrooke Country Park.

A man in his 20s from Brampton was arrested this afternoon (Tuesday, February 6) on suspicion of murder.

Another man in his 20s, from Chatteris, was arrested yesterday morning (February 5) and remains in custody.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting CC-01022018-0198 or visit https://mipp.police.uk/operation/554. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

RELATED

Murder investigation launched in Huntingdon after man’s body found at country park