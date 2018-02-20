Search team for missing Peterborough man finds his car abandoned in city

Police investigating the disappearance of a missing Peterborough man have found his car.

The vehicle was recovered in a car park on the Castor side of Ferry Meadows.

Police have today, Tuesday released this new photo of Kurban Kassam

Kurban Kassam (61) from Willonholt, Ravensthorpe, was last seen on January 19.



Today police started searching The River Nene at Milton Ferry close to where the green VW Passat registration R129 HYJ.



Officers are working with specialist Cambridgeshire Search and Rescue Lowland Rescue team, examining the river banks.



The police helicopter has also been flying above the scene and an incident command centre has been set up by Cambridgeshire police.

Kurban was reported missing on Sunday (February 18).



Anyone with information should contact Cambridgeshire police on 101.

The search underway at Ferry Meadow today

