School near Peterborough ‘really upset’ as vandals target library bus
A school near Peterborough has been left ‘really upset’ after vandals targeted their library bus.
Vandals broke into Fourfields Community Primary School in Yaxley on Friday night (February 18) and caused significant damage inside the school’s library bus; an old double decker bus converted into a reading and learning area for pupils.
Several windows were smashed and staff found broken glass throughout the bus when they went to the school over the weekend.
The bus only used to store books but the school have been left devastated at the impact the vandalism is set to have on the pupils.
Headteacher Sue Blyth said: “On Friday night someone saw fit to break into school but more importantly our library bus and cause a great deal of damage.
“We are of course really upset about this as the children will be also when they return tomorrow. There’s only books in there so let’s hope our vandals found something to read to keep them off the streets instead!
“If anyone has any information we’d appreciate you letting us or the police know. Thank you!”