School near Peterborough ‘really upset’ as vandals target library bus

The book bus at Fourfields Community Primary School that was vandalised.

Vandals broke into Fourfields Community Primary School in Yaxley on Friday night (February 18) and caused significant damage inside the school’s library bus; an old double decker bus converted into a reading and learning area for pupils.

Several windows were smashed and staff found broken glass throughout the bus when they went to the school over the weekend.

The bus only used to store books but the school have been left devastated at the impact the vandalism is set to have on the pupils.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Headteacher Sue Blyth said: “On Friday night someone saw fit to break into school but more importantly our library bus and cause a great deal of damage.

“We are of course really upset about this as the children will be also when they return tomorrow. There’s only books in there so let’s hope our vandals found something to read to keep them off the streets instead!