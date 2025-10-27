'Sad case' of former aeronautical engineer turned prolific Peterborough shoplifter

A former aeronautical engineer turned prolific Peterborough shoplifter has appeared in court again.

Russell Slaney (50) is no stranger to the courts, with 89 previous offences of theft recorded against his name.

He was back in the dock on Friday (October 24), where he admitted another four counts of shoplifting – stealing nearly £130 of goods from shops.

However, Slaney was given a conditional discharge, after Peterborough Magistrates’ heard he had already been back to prison since committing three of the offences – and hearing of his circumstances following his release.

Peterborough Magistrates’ Court was told that the first three offences had happened on April 16, April 20 and May 25.

He had been sent back to prison in July after admitting five counts of shoplifting (not including the April and May offences), breach of a criminal behaviour order and breach of a suspended sentence.

Slaney was released from prison, and then committed another shop theft on September 21, when he took a can of Red Bull and two bottles of shampoo from the BP shop.

Andy Cave, defending Slaney, told magistrates: “This is a very sad case. There are not many who come before you who have worked at an aeronautical engineering company, and who have a high level degree.

“He turned to alcohol after a number of bereavements, and has been an entrenched alcoholic for a long, long time.

“Various things have been tried (to deal with the problem.)

“I am asking for a conditional discharge on this occasion.

“Since his last release, he has fallen of the wagon once.

“He stole an energy drink and some shampoo – £10.50 worth of items. They were clearly not for resale.

“He said he was drunk, needed to take medication, and wanted to wash his hair.

“He has not committed any offences since September 21. He says he is sorry. My submission is that it is not worth sending him to prison over £10.50.

“A conditional discharge will hang over his head – if he offends again, he will end up in prison. He has to stay off the alcohol.

“A conditional discharge puts the onus on him to stay out of trouble.”

Chair magistrate Alison Marsh sentenced Slaney, of Central Park Close, to a 12 month conditional discharge, and ordered him to pay compensation of £129.70.