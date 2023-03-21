A Russian woman has been fined after assaulting a Ukrainian woman at a children’s swimming gala.

Oxana Moyses (52), of Conquest Drove, Farcet, had been friends with the victim – but the pair fell out, and animosity grew as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Peterborough Magistrates’ Court heard how the pair clashed at a swimming competition held at Cambridge’s Parkside pool in March last year, with Moyses punching the woman in the head during the argument. It was also alleged she pulled a clump of hair out.

Moyses was fined for the assault

Moyses was fined more than £200 after admitting one count of assault by beating.

Roland Alexander, prosecuting, told the court the pair had known each other for many years before falling out in 2020.

The incident itself happened when the two met in a corridor at the Cambridge pool.

He said: “It was alleged – although it is disputed – that the victim made comments about the war, using derogatory terms.”

After the alleged comments were made, the pair met again in the cafe at the pool.

Mr Alexander said: “The defendant approached the complainant, and started pointing her phone at her as if she was filming.

“The complainant asked why she was filming, and used a swatting motion to move the phone.

"The defendant reacted by attacking her, punching her in the head and grabbed her hair, pulling a clump out – although this is disputed.”

Kashif Khan, defending, told the court the victim in the case had sent Moyses ‘Ukrainian propaganda’ over social media, and there had been a ‘huge amount’ of provocation in the case.”

He said that Moyses had gone to film the victim to ask her to say the derogatory terms again.”

Chair Magistrate Joan Tiplady said the offence was aggravated by the fact children were present, but said Moyses had shown remorse, and that it was out of character for her.

Moyses was fined £203, and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £105.