Two runners who suffered serious injuries when a car with tyres that were ‘bald in places’ crashed into them near Wittering said they did not want to see the driver punished following the incident.

Sophie Glindon was behind the wheel of the Peugeot when she turned off the A1 near Wittering on December 30 2021.

She lost control and hit the pair, with both suffering bone fractures and needing a number of days in hospital.

The car and one of the illegal tyres

Glindon had been given an advisory about the tyres just a few months before hand when the car passed its MOT.

But the pair, a father and son, have now forgiven Glindon for her actions.

Glindon appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (August 11), after pleading guilty to two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

She was given a suspended sentence by Judge Enright, after the court was told of her genuine remorse, and the ‘generous’ attitude of the runners.

Richard Jones, prosecuting, said: “The incident happened at 11.45am on December 30 2021. The road was damp. The defendant turned onto the B1081, and lost control. Three runners were running alongside the road, and she collided with two of them."

Mr Jones said one of the runners needed to stay in hospital until January 10, after suffering fractures to his cheek, ribs, vertebrae, thigh and shin.

The other needed to stay in hospital until January 4 after suffering a fracture to his arm and leg.

Mr Jones told the court Glindon said her car was ‘going all over the place and she could not steer properly.’

He added: “A vehicle examiner found the front tyres were below the legal tread depth limit – the crown would say by a long way.

"It would not be unfair to describe the tyres as bald in places.”

"The examiner said that in his opinion, the car should not have been on the road in that condition.”

He added that the prosecution accepted that Glindon’s remorse was ‘genuine and heartfelt.’

Mr Jones said both victims had declined to give victim impact statements, as they wished no harm on Glindon, and did not wish to see her punished.

Jason Stevens, defending, told the court Glindon (31) was of previous good character, and was of low risk of re-offending in the future.

He highlighted a letter written by the wife and mother of the two victims to the defendant, which expressed forgiveness to her.

Sentencing, Judge Sean Enright said it was the responsibility of every driver to ensure their vehicle was road worthy before driving.

But he said he could suspend the jail sentence, highlighting the lengthy delay in the case coming to court.

Glindon, of Broadgate Lane, Deeping St James, was given a 12 month jail sentence, suspended for two years, and was ordered to carry out 140 hours of unpaid work. She was also disqualified from driving for two years.

PC Doug McColm said: “These tyres were so low on tread the cords were exposed, and this is without doubt what caused the collision.

“The vehicle had a valid MOT certificate, and it just goes to show you can’t rely on that certificate all year round. Ideally, tyre inspections should be carried out every two to four weeks, depending on how much you drive, and not be allowed to get close to the legal limit.