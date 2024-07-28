Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There have been 652 animal abuse reports in Cambridgeshire so far this year

The RSPCA has warned that animal cruelty is on the rise - with the charity receiving 652 cruelty reports Cambridgeshire alone since January, with its busiest period yet to come.

One of these cases involved three pug-cross puppies being abandoned in Peterborough.

The new figures released by the RSPCA show there have already been 44,879 reports of cruelty towards animals so far this year across England and Wales up to the end of June. This is more than two percent higher than the 43,983 calls received during the same period last year.

Loki pictured after his rescue (inset) and with RSPCA inspector Zoe Ballard after having recovered and been rehomed.

Cruelty is rising even more quickly in Cambridgeshire - with reports locally up by 14.6% this year, according to the charity.

An RSPCA spokesperson explained: "Last year saw the charity receive a report of animal cruelty every five minutes during its busiest summer months - and its officers are now braced for another busy period.

“Last summer, reports of intentional harm towards animals rose by 11% compared with the previous year, with animal beating reports also rose sharply - by 17%.”

The animal welfare charity has now launched its ‘No Animal Deserves Cruelty’ summer appeal as it responds to this seasonal peak in cruelty.

The three pug-cross puppies that were found abandoned in Peterborough.

Karen Colman, who heads up the RSPCA welfare oversight team, said: “Sadly, animal cruelty reports are on the rise this year - and in Cambridgeshire alone, we’ve seen 652 animal cruelty reports already this year.

“Reports of international harm towards animals and beatings also rose sharply across the country last summer - so we’re preparing for a difficult period ahead.

“But rescuing animals from cruelty, investigating harm caused to them, and acting to prevent animal abuse, is a job no other charity does. We’ll always be here to pick up the pieces and show those animals the kindness and care they deserve.”

The RSPCA hopes support from people across Cambridgeshire will help make the difference for animals this year.

“Summer is a really challenging time for us - and we’re braced for another busy season on the frontline, but we cannot do this alone.” added Karen.

“That’s why our ‘No Animal Deserves Cruelty’ summer appeal seeks to tackle the rising and alarming levels of cruelty by raising vital funds to help those animals in desperate need - because every animal deserves kindness.”

Abandoned puppies in Peterborough

In April, RSPCA Block Fen Animal Centre in Wimblington, March, took in three poorly pug cross pups who were found abandoned in Peterborough.

The three pups, thought to be only 12-weeks old at the time, were from the same litter and were found in different but nearby locations.

The pups - two female and one male - were named Millie, Lilly and Billy.

The spokesperson added: “They were all quite poorly, had runny noses and had eye problems. Following treatment, they were made available for adoption and thankfully have now found their forever homes.”

Loki’s storyOne of the many animals rescued from cruelty and neglect and transformed by the RSPCA is Loki. If his vet hadn’t called the RSPCA, gentle Loki could still be suffering.

"Loki’s vet called the RSPCA to investigate because she suspected cruelty,” the RSPCA spokesperson explained: “The puppy was covered in lumps, swellings and bruises. X-rays revealed his ribs and paws were fractured all over.

"Despite the pain he must have been in, Loki greeted his rescuers with a wagging tail."

His vet confirmed he was suffering and a police officer handed him safely into RSPCA care.

He was rescued by RSPCA Inspector Zoe Ballard who recently had the chance to be reunited with him in his new home.

“It’s just unbelievable. I didn’t think I’d see him like he is now in his new home. He deserves this happy ending,” said Zoe. “Seeing him today there is a twinkle in his eye – so different from that little puppy I met that first day,” she said. “He’s like a different dog and it means everything. Our job isn’t easy, as you can probably imagine but this is the reason we do what we do.”

Once the RSPCA had brought Loki’s former owner to justice, which saw them banned for life from keeping animals, the charity found him a happy new home with loving owners.

The friendly puppy got a second chance at life - thanks to those who stood up for him, but too many other animals are still facing unspeakable cruelty alone.

“Cases like Loki, unfortunately, are not as rare as you may like. Cruelty continues and that’s why we are here,” added Zoe.

In summer 2023, the animal welfare charity received 285 reports of cruelty every single day and - so far in 2024 cruelty has been rising, with nearly 45,000 reports of cruelty taken by the charity’s dedicated rescue teams.

“Although these horrific acts of cruelty happen, there are a lot of good people out there looking out for animals as well,” said Zoe.