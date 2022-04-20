RSPCA appeal after cat abandoned in cardboard box found just hours from death in Peterborough

Jemima was abandoned in a cardboard box in Orton Malborne.

The RSPCA is appealing for information after a cat, who was first thought to be dead, was found dumped in a cardboard box, in Benyon Grove, Orton Malborne last week (April 12).

A shocked member of the public initially thought the cat was dead and decomposed, such was the state of her and the pungent smell coming from her body.

However, on closer examination, a charity discovered the cat was still alive - albeit weak and suffering from a life-threatening prolapse.

The volunteer rushed the cat to a local vets where she underwent life saving surgery - and the RSPCA was contacted.

RSPCA inspector Justin Stubbs is investigating the incident and said: “The person who found the poor cat actually thought she was dead and decomposed - it was only when a volunteer from a Peterborough Lost Pets’ charity attended to scan for a chip that they found the cat to be alive - but just barely.

“Thankfully she was then rushed to a nearby vets for urgent surgery to a prolapsed uterus.

“When the vet clipped her fur in preparation for the surgery they found maggots all around the wound which were around two days old - so we assume that she had been dumped in the past two days. If she hadn’t been found when she was - she probably wouldn’t have made it.

“She’s been called Jemima and I am so pleased that she is making a good recovery following the operation. She’s now in the care of the RSPCA Peterborough and District Branch and is just the sweetest little thing and so friendly. She did not deserve this to happen to her.

“It is likely the prolapse was caused as a result of her having kittens probably within a week of her being abandoned.

“I am absolutely shocked and disgusted that this poor cat - who was literally dying - was then abandoned in a box and left for dead.

“I am doing all I can to find the person responsible for this and would urge anyone with information about her to contact me in confidence on the RSPCA inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.

“She was found in a box behind the BMX track on Benyon Grove, Orton Malborne at around 3pm on April 12.

“The box Jemima was found is believed to have contained a black Tefal Easy Fry and Grill and had a label on it with a possible partial postcode of PE2 -Q-, or PE2 —Q, and the street name written on the box may end with ‘Way’.