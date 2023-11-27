Rogues Gallery: The faces of 21 criminals jailed in and around Peterborough in November

A man who tried to rob a woman at knifepoint at a Peterborough cash point is amongst the crooks and criminals jailed for offences in and around the city this month.
Normunds Aploks was locked up for four years after admitting the attempted robbery, that took place in June.
Others who were jailed include a gang of six men who ran a sophisticated drugs network.
These are not all the people jailed this month, just those that have had their picture released by police during November.
1. Jailed in November
The faces of some of the crooks jailed in November Photo: Cambs Police
2. Marcus Ellis
Marcus Ellis, 29, was arrested in August after officers tracked down the vehicle that had been stolen in a burglary in Wisbech hours earlier. Ellis, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to burglary and theft of a vehicle and was sentenced to one year and three months in prison at Cambridge Crown Court Photo: Cambs Police
3. Marisol Bezati
Marisol Bezati, 20, was arrested at his home in Kent Road, West Town, following a police raid where £173,000 of cannabis was found. Bezati was sentenced to 18 months in prison after admitting being concerned in the production of cannabis and abstracting electricity. Photo: Cambs Police
4. Matthew Larrington
Matthew Larrington (29) left a teenage girl terrified after confronting her, and assaulting her in the street. Larrington, of Ainsdale Avenue, Werrington, Peterborough, was jailed for 23 months having pleaded guilty to affray and also activating a suspended sentence for domestic violence offences. Photo: Cambs Police