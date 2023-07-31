Drink driver who swigged from vodka bottle before causing fatal crash among those who are now behind bars

A grandmother and an aunt who tried to help a Peterborough murderer escape justice are among the 18 people jailed in July for crimes in and around the city.

Diane Riley and Jeanie Stewart were locked up for nine months after admitting perverting the course of justice after trying to assist Lewis Hutchinson after he had shot and killed Mihai Dobre in Paston.

Asadul Karim was also among those who were jailed, after he caused a fatal crash at Huntingdon, killing 36-year-old Mark Rulman. Karim had been drinking before the crash, and was jailed for 12 years after admitting a number of offences, including causing death by dangerous driving.

These are not all the criminals jailed in July – but just the ones who police have published a picture of.

1 . Jailed in July The faces of some of the criminals jailed in July for offences in and around Peterborough. All photos: Cambridgeshire Police Photo: Cambs Police Photo Sales

2 . Jolene Maughan Jolene Maughan, 35, of no fixed abode, was jailed for two weeks after admitting a string of shoplifting offences in Peterborough. Photo: Cambs Police Photo Sales

3 . Asadul Karim Asadul Karim, 31, had been drinking when he caused a fatal crash that killed 36-year-old Mark Rulman. Karim, of Montrose Gardens, Mitcham, London, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving, while disqualified and without insurance. He was jailed for 12 years. Photo: Cambs Police Photo Sales

4 . Marian Mustafa Marian Mustafa (54) of Granville Street, Peterborough, was jailed for eight years after admitting his role in trafficking two men to the UK from Romania and exploiting them. He pleaded guilty to two counts of arranging or facilitating the travel of an individual with a view to exploiting them Photo: Cambs Police Photo Sales

