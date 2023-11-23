Robber who targeted skateboarder twice in Peterborough city centre ordered to pay victim compensation
A robber who targeted a skateboarder on two separate occasions in Peterborough city centre has been sentenced.
The victim, who is in his 20s, was skateboarding in Bridge Street on 16 January when a large dog who was not on a lead knocked him to the ground.
As the dog ran back to its owner – 20-year-old Ebby Markham – the two men got into an argument about the dog being off a lead and Markham punched the victim in the face.
Almost two weeks later, the same victim was walking along London Road carrying a skateboard under his arm when Markham approached him from behind, snatched the skateboard from him and started to ride away.
The victim ran after him but Markham began repeatedly punching him in the face.
During this physical altercation, the victim’s phone fell to the ground and Markham picked it up and threw it across the road, causing it to smash.
Markham walked away and the victim continued following him, but was punched again and knocked to the ground.
Before walking away from the situation, Markham threw the skateboard into the river.
CCTV operators monitored Markham and tracked him to the embankment where he was arrested.
After pleading guilty to robbery, criminal damage and two counts of assault by beating, Markham, of Saxon Close, Spalding, appeared at Huntingdon Law Court on Thursday (16 November) where he was sentenced to two years in a Young Offenders Institution (YOI), suspended for two years.
He is also required to complete a 24-day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR) and pay £500 in compensation to the victim.
DC Angus Cashman, who investigated, said: “Robberies can be incredibly frightening for the victims.
“I would like to commend the victim for coming forward as I cannot imagine how they have been impacted by the situation.”
The sentence comes as the force takes part in Operation Calibre – a national campaign to tackle robbery across the country. The month-long national operation sees a week of action running from Monday, 20 November, in Cambridgeshire and sees police intensifying their efforts across hotspot areas to target habitual offenders and take them off the streets.