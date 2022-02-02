Rikki Neave’s mother denies catalogue of child abuse

Rikki Neave

Rikki, aged six, was strangled and then posed naked in woods near his Peterborough home in November 1994.

His mother Ruth Neave was cleared of his murder but admitted child cruelty, for which she was sentenced to seven years in prison, the Old Bailey heard.

Rikki’s death remained a mystery for more than 20 years until a DNA breakthrough allegedly pointing to James Watson, a local boy who was seen with the victim on the day he went missing.

On Tuesday, Watson’s barrister Jennifer Dempster QC suggested Rikki bore the brunt of his mother’s cruelty as she outlined a series of incidents.

At the age of three years and nine months, Rikki was left screaming after he was locked out of the house in his pyjamas, jurors heard.

Ms Neave allegedly went on to hold her son around his neck in front of police officers until he went “red in the face”.

On a visit to a chemists, she allegedly “thumped Rikki with such force he went flying out the door”.

And on another occasion, Ms Neave allegedly held Rikki upside down on a bridge as he screamed.

She also grabbed Rikki around the throat, pushed him against a wall and lifted him up “to the point his feet were about a foot above the ground”, Ms Dempster said.

The defence lawyer suggested that Ms Neave would grab Rikki around the neck and push him against a wall “as a punishment for being naughty”.

The witness repeatedly denied the incidents happened.

Ms Dempster went on to describe an incident in August 1994 when the witness “lost her temper” after Rikki called her a “slag”.

She said: “I suggest you grabbed him, forced him against the wall, you pushed his head back, you forcibly opened his mouth and you put a bottle of washing up liquid into it and then you squeezed it.”

Ms Neave responded: “No that never happened. I put some Fairy liquid into his mouth but it was empty.”

Ms Dempster asked: “Did he say ‘sorry mum, I love you’ before he vomited?”

Ms Neave replied: “No, he did not vomit.”

A month before his disappearance, Ms Neave allegedly threatened to kill Rikki after he asked for sweeties in a newsagents, jurors heard.

Ms Neave also wrote “idiot” on Rikki’s forehead, saying it was a “French word”, it was claimed.

Ms Dempster said: “By November 1994 you were at the end of your tether with the children.

“I suggest by November 28 there were two loves in your life: the first was (then-husband) Dean Neave and the second was speed.”

Ms Neave said: “I do not agree.”

The court heard she told police that Mr Neave had threatened to murder Rikki after he called his stepfather a “waste of space” the day before his disappearance.

Ms Dempster said: “Is that one example of your attempts both then and now to put the blame and the spotlight on to other people and away from yourself?”

The witness denied it.