A detective who helped bring Rikki Neave’s killer to justice has said Cambridgeshire Police have delivered on a promise to bring the murderer to justice.

James Watson, 41, was 13 years old when he strangled Rikki in woodland on the Welland Estate on 28 November 1994.

After murdering Rikki, Watson stripped him and left his naked body posed with legs and arms outstretched, before discarding the boy’s clothing in a nearby wheelie bin.

Rikki Neave's killer was jailed today

He escaped justice for nearly 30 years, but today he was given a life sentence – with a minimum jail term of 15 years – after being found guilty of murder.

Speaking after the sentencing hearing at The Old Bailey, former Assistant Chief Constable Paul Fullwood, senior lead for the investigation, said: “Today’s sentencing marks the final chapter in our journey to secure justice for Rikki and his family.

“It has taken a significant period of time to get to this point, but we made a promise that we would find the person responsible for Rikki’s death and it’s a promise we have kept.“Historical murders are notoriously difficult to investigate, and this case came with significant challenges, but we have used every tool available to overcome those obstacles.“This result was possible thanks to a committed and hard-working team, closely linked into the Crown Prosecution Service, and the support from Rikki’s family and witnesses involved in the original case.“Rikki was a kind and cheeky chap who was cruelly taken under the most horrendous of circumstances. His memory lives on through his family, who have to deal with his loss for the rest of their lives. But now they finally have answers, they know what happened and they know who took Rikki from them, and I really hope this gives them some peace.“For years Watson had hidden away, knowing he was responsible for Rikki’s murder and thinking he had gotten away with it, but that is no longer the case. He will spend years behind bars and the truth is finally out.”

Addressing Watson during sentencing, judge Mrs Justice McGowan, said: “Rikki was described as happy, bright, cheeky and capable of great affection towards his sisters. He never had the chance to grow up, be happy, and lead a normal fulfilling life. That was denied by him by his murderer. Equally his sisters were denied growing up knowing him and having a bond with him. The loss his family have suffered will stay with them forever and no sentence I will pass will ease that suffering.“Almost certainly because of family experience Rikki was too willing to trust strangers. He was vulnerable and this was a premeditated crime. Rikki was not necessarily the intended victim, but you had premeditated and spoke about killing a young boy in the same place that Rikki was killed.