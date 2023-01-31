A retired Peterborough priest has been convicted of three counts of indecent assault on a child.

Dennis Finbow (74) of Bealings Road, Martlesham, Suffolk, a retired priest of the Diocese of East Anglia, was found guilty of the offences, which date back to the 1980s, at a trial at Huntingdon Crown Court today (January 31).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was also found not guilty of three offences.

Court news

He has been bailed, and will be sentenced on March 8.

Rt Rev Peter Collins, Bishop of East Anglia said: “Following Fr Finbow’s conviction, I shall now be seeking urgent legal advice regarding initiating the process of his laicisation (removal of his clerical status and rights), in accordance with our safeguarding policies and procedures.”

Fr Finbow has been retired since 2001. Prior to his retirement he had served in parishes in Peterborough and St Neots, Cambridgeshire.

Bishop Peter said: “The safeguarding of children and vulnerable people is of paramount importance to the Catholic Church and the Diocese of East Anglia has co-operated fully with the police and other statutory authorities throughout this investigation. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim in this case and also other victims of child sexual abuse.

"We would encourage any victim of child sexual abuse perpetrated within the Catholic Church context to make contact either directly through our Safeguarding Office or with Safe Spaces, our Victim Support Service.