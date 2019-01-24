Residents’ anger over huge Peterborough fly-tip

Residents have hit out after a huge fly-tip was dumped on a path through a Peterborough estate.

The piles of household waste and rubble was dumped on the path through Tenter Hill in Stanground earlier this week.

Resident Christian Cornforth said he was concerned about safety as a result of the tip.

He said: “I was really shocked when I saw it. We have seen a rise in fly-tipping in the area over the last few weeks, but this is definitely the worst one yet.

“It is happening regularly, and nothing is being done.

“There is a Scout hut near-by, so kids walk along there. I walk to the Scout hut with my son. I walk my dog down there.

“It is dangerous, and you don’t know what effect it will have on the environment.”

Franco Antonelli, another Stanground resident, added; “There are dog walkers, kids of a very young age around, with a nursery area nearby too.

“I’ve lived in Peterborough all my life and have never noticed the highways and secluded areas, alike, being used as rubbish dumps, as much as now. There are plenty of lawful ways of doing this. It’s just people who don’t give a toss about where they live, the place they call home.”

A spokesman for Peterborough City Council urged residents to report any fly-tipping incidents.

He said: “We take fly-tipping extremely seriously and will be investigating this incident. Where possible, we will look to prosecute offenders.

“Residents can report fly-tipping to us by calling 01733 747474 or online at www.peterborough.gov.uk.”