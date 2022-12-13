Resident finds huge machete in bushes in Werrington - before police find large kitchen knife in same street

A giant machete was found in bushes by a Peterborough resident – just yards from where a large kitchen knife was found by police.

Officers were called to Welbourne in Werrington yesterday afternoon after the resident made the shocking find.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: “just before 2pm, we received a call into our control room after someone came across a machete in a bush in Welbourne, Werrington.

The knives found in Werrington

“Our response officers headed out to the area and found the weapon, which then prompted the local neighbourhood team to head out and do a full ‘weapon sweep’ of the area, which is when they found a kitchen knife stashed near to where the machete was found.

“We can’t ever be sure what these weapons were intended to be used for, but we know sadly they are often in the hands of violent offenders who are intent on harming others.

“Anyone can become a victim of robbery, so please make sure you do all you can to protect yourself, but please remember, if you’re threatened with violence, don’t risk your personal safety. Property can be replaced, you can’t.

“While we continue to work hard to stop this, we cannot do it alone – we need your help, and your information.

