The man was released on licence from prison after serving time for stabbing a police officer in the face

The Prison and Probation Ombudsman has published a report into the death of a man at a probation hostel in Peterborough.

In 2012 Craig Goddard, 49, of Huntington, was jailed for eight years for the ‘frenzied’ scissors attack against a police officer in St Neots in July 2011, stabbing him in the face. The officer, who was trying to apprehend Goddard for shoplifting, received medical treatment for his injuries, but returned to work the next day.

In September 2019, Goddard was released on licence from HMP Peterborough and placed in Peterborough Approved Premises (AP). He had a history of substance misuse, and was receiving ongoing support.

On November 23 he was found unconscious in his bed with a hypodermic needle in his ankle. He later died in hospital from severe colitis. This was the result of a chain of medical issues caused by a brain injury sustained when he collapsed in his room at the AP on the same day he was found unresponsive (November 23).

Following an inquest into Goddard’s death, the Ombudsman criticised the care he received at the approved premises – raising concerns that enforcement action was not taken to recall Goddard to prison after he breached the conditions of his licence.

His report details how, over the course of ten weeks, Mr Goddard was tested for drugs five times. Staff also conducted room searches – but “they found no evidence that he was taking drugs at the AP”.

Approved Premises (APs) – formerly known as probation or bail hostels - accommodate ex-prisoners who "present a high or very high risk of serious harm" according to Prison Reform Trust. Their purpose is to provide an enhanced level of residential supervision in the community, as well as a supportive and structured environment.

Peterborough AP is managed by The National Probation Service, and offers 27 single rooms and two double rooms. Meals are provided and there is a communal area for residents. Each resident is assigned a key worker to oversee their progress and wellbeing and help them adhere to their individual licence conditions and the AP rules. Staff are on hand 24-hours a day.

In his report, Ombudsman Adrian Usher, writes: "Craig Goddard died in hospital of pseudomembranous colitis (severe inflammation of the large intestine) on 8 December 2019 while a resident at Peterborough Approved Premises (AP). This was caused by antibiotic treatment for a presumed infection, which was in turn caused by a hypoxic brain injury (reduced oxygen supply to the brain) after Mr Goddard collapsed in his room two weeks before his death. Mr Goddard was 49 years old. I offer my condolences to those who knew him.”

Mr Usher said it was not possible to establish for certain whether Mr Goddard had collapsed after taking drugs, but that “it is likely that this was the case as he had a history of significant drug use and he was found with a hypodermic needle in his ankle”.

No details were given in the Ombudsman report as to how Mr Goddard sustained a brain injury in the fall, or when this injury first became apparent.

Criticising the AP, Mr Usher went on: “Mr Goddard had been released from HMP Peterborough to Peterborough AP 10 weeks before he collapsed. I am concerned that, although Mr Goddard failed to comply with the AP rules and his licence conditions on a number of occasions, enforcement action was not taken to recall him to prison.

"It is clear that most staff knew Mr Goddard well and made decisions with the positive intention of supporting him and giving him every chance of succeeding in the community. However, we are concerned that the decisions made did not support Mr Goddard or manage his risk to himself and others adequately.

"Mr Goddard breached his licence conditions by testing positive for drugs and alcohol a significant number of times. He also admitted to taking drugs and smoking cigarettes in his room. While all these incidents each warranted a formal warning and possible recall to prison, he only received one formal warning.

“We are also concerned that staff did not warn Mr Goddard during his AP induction of his increased risk of an overdose due to his reduced drug tolerance.”

Mr Usher did however, state he was “satisfied” that AP staff tested Mr Goddard for drugs regularly and conducted room searches when indicated. He also said they were satisfied that probation staff “acted promptly” when they found Mr Goddard unresponsive.

He added: “I also note that the opioid antidote naloxone was not available to staff at the AP when Mr Goddard was found unresponsive in his room. Although this did not affect the outcome in Mr Goddard’s case, the National Probation Service has since reviewed its drug strategy and naloxone is now available in all APs. I am pleased that staff at Peterborough AP received training to use naloxone at the end of July 2021.”

His report made several recommendations for how staff at Peterborough AP could manage residents’ risks and needs more effectively.

He also noted how Mr Goddard had no recorded next of kin. “Records from a previous stay at Peterborough AP listed Mr Goddard’s father as a contact to collect his belongings if he died, but no address was given,” he said, “the Coroner tried to find an address for Mr Goddard’s father but was unsuccessful.”