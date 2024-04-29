Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A repeat shoplifter who was found in possession of a knife has been jailed for more than eight months.

Bartosz Czechowski, 36, was arrested on March 7 near Morrisons in Lincoln Road, Walton after response officers spotted him in the area and recognised him as being wanted for numerous shoplifting offences.

He was later charged with five offences:- Theft of Victoria Secret items worth £100 from Next, Brotherhood Retail Park, on February 7- Theft of three electric toothbrushes, a knife set and a hair styling tool worth £141.21 from The Range, Boongate, on February 23- Theft of Victoria Secret items of an unknown value from Next, Brotherhood Retail Park, on March 3- Theft of four bed sheets of an unknown value from Next, Brotherhood Retail Park, on March 4- Possession of cannabis

Bartosz Czechowski has been jailed.

Czechowski, of Cromwell Road, West Town, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday April 19 where he admitted all offences and was sentenced to 36 weeks in prison, which includes the activation of a 21-week previously suspended sentence issued in January after being convicted of a theft from TK Maxx at Brotherhood Retail Park and being in possession of a knife in public.

He has also been ordered to pay £141.21 in compensation to The Range and £100 in compensation to Next.

PC Khaled El Jizzi, who investigated, said: “Tackling retail crime in Peterborough is an issue that we are working hard to combat, but need the help of businesses through the reporting of any shoplifting incidents, regardless of value.

