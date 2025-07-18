Red Bull thief jailed after stealing from Peterborough Co-op and Budgens

A serial theft with a taste for Red Bull drinks has been jailed for breaching a court order.

Russell Slaney, 50, went to Budgens in the Valley Park Centre, in Woodston, Peterborough, at about 10.45am on 11 June.

He concealed cans of the energy drink, along with cellotape, dairy products and wine in his clothing before leaving the shop. He returned a few minutes later to repeat the process, stealing more cans, wine and a ready meal. The items were worth nearly £100.

The following day he returned to the shop and stole more cans of Red Bull, before cycling to the Co-op, in Oundle Road.

Russell Slaney

This breached a criminal behaviour order he was given in April last year which banned him from entering any branch of Co-op in Peterborough for two years.

Ignoring this, Slaney again took cans of the energy drink and wine without paying.

Finally, on 26 June he went to Co-op, in Werrington, Peterborough, where he stole wine and various other groceries.

Slaney, of Central Park Close, Eastfield, Peterborough, admitted five counts of theft from a shop and two breaches of a criminal behaviour order.

On Tuesday (15 July) at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court, he was jailed for 10 weeks.

PC Sam Malton said: “Slaney was fully aware of the conditions of his criminal behaviour order, but he simply chose to ignore it and continue to steal.

“Thefts like these can have significant financial impacts on businesses. They can also affect staff who find themselves having to deal with those determined to steal.”