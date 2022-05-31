Rapist who repeatedly sexually assaulted his daughter jailed for 24 years

The man from Wisbech has been jailed.

The man from Wisbech cannot be named for legal reasons but he began sexually assaulting the girl when she was still a very young girl.

The abuse continued for more than a decade and escalated to the point where she was regularly being raped, often when he returned home after drinking large amounts of alcohol at a local pub.

As the girl grew older the abuse continued and her father became increasingly controlling, including having access to her bank accounts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When the victim was older, she told a friend about the abuse who then encouraged her to report it to the police.

The father was arrested and denied all of the allegations when he was interviewed.

As part of the investigation electronic devices were seized and analysis of the data revealed nine indecent images or videos of children. Five were category A – the most severe.

He was charged with five counts of raping a girl aged between 13 and 15, eight of rape, six of sexual activity with a female family member aged between 13 and 17 and three of making indecent images of children.

In April, he was found guilty of all charges following a trial at Cambridge Crown Court.

He was jailed at the same court yesterday (May 30).

He was also made subject to an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order, restraining order and will remain on the Sex Offenders Register for life. Once released from prison he will spend a further five years on licence.

DC Fiona Bagshaw said: “This was an unbelievably horrific ordeal for the victim as she was subjected to unspeakable abuse for more than a decade.

“I’d like to commend her for her bravery in coming forward to report what happened, so this man could be brought to justice.

“If you’ve been a victim of abuse, please consider reporting it to us. It doesn’t matter how long ago it happened.”