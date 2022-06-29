Glenn Pearson.

Glenn Pearson, 59, began sexually abusing the woman in the early 1990s but his crimes only came to light after the victim spoke about the abuse in 2018.

Pearson, who at the time of the offences lived in Fenland, was arrested and in interview denied all the offences.

However, he was found guilty at trial last month of two counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault, attempted rape and buggery.

Pearson, now of High Street, Bideford, Devon, was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court today (29 June) where he was handed a sixteen-year prison sentence.

He has also been handed a lifelong restraining order against the victim.

DC Joe Passby said: “Pearson’s offences have had a huge impact on the victim, who was very brave in coming forwards and confiding in officers about the horrific abuse she had suffered.

“She stood firm despite unprecedented delays due to Covid and now the case has concluded can start her recovery from the trauma she was subjected to.”