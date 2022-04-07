Thomas Bolt was spotted by police on 22 August 2020 driving through the Oxmoor area of Huntingdon in a Ford Focus at speed.

Officers from the Huntingdon Neighbourhood Team followed the 51-year-old and signalled for him to pull over.

When they searched his vehicle they found wraps of class A drugs as well as mobile phones, a set of weighing scales on the passenger seat and £445 in cash.

After his arrest, officers searched his home in Ugg Mere Court Road, Ramsey, and found further drugs.

At Peterborough Crown Court on Thursday (31 March), Bolt was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison after previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply heroin.

Detective Sergeant Josh Coe, who investigated, said: “Thanks to the reactions of the officers on patrol, there is one less drug dealer on the streets of Huntingdonshire.