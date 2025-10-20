Ram raiders target Peterborough Co-op store

A Peterborough store was hit by ram raiders in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The raid happened at the Co-op on Oundle Road, near Botolph Green, at around 3.40am on Sunday, October 20.

However, the raiders left empty handed after officers arrived on the scene quickly.

The store was badly damaged and was closed on Sunday.

The Co-op on Oundle Road

Now an appeal has gone out to try and catch the culprits.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “Police were called at 3.43am on Sunday morning (19 October) to reports of an attempted ATM theft underway at Co-Op in Oundle Road. Officers were on scene in under three minutes; however, the suspects had left the area empty-handed. An investigation is ongoing.”

The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted Co-op for comment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police, either by their website or by calling 101.