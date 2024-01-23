Queensgate shoppers intervene to help victim as teenager arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery following an incident in Queensgate last week.

Cambridgeshire Police said a male was attacked by two men who attempted to rob him while he was in the shopping centre at around 4.30pm on Wednesday last week.

However, a number of passers-by intervened to try and help.

Now police have urged anyone who came to help – or those who witnessed what happened - to come forward and speak to them.

A 17-year-old boy from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and has since been released on bail.