Queensgate shoppers intervene to help victim as teenager arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery
A teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery following an incident in Queensgate last week.
Cambridgeshire Police said a male was attacked by two men who attempted to rob him while he was in the shopping centre at around 4.30pm on Wednesday last week.
However, a number of passers-by intervened to try and help.
Now police have urged anyone who came to help – or those who witnessed what happened - to come forward and speak to them.
A 17-year-old boy from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and has since been released on bail.
If you were one of the people who intervened, witnessed what happened, or have any information about the incident, please contact Cambridgeshire Police online using the crime reference 35/4743/24: https://orlo.uk/report_gz51q. Those without internet should call 101.