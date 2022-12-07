Public urged not to approach wanted man from Peterborough as police appeal for help to trace him

Police are urging residents not to approach a wanted man in Peterborough after launching an appeal to trace him. Investigators from the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU) are looking to speak with 20-year-old Kazim Shaid, from Peterborough as part of an investigation into drug dealing in Cambridgeshire..A photo has been issued of Shaid, who is described as Asian, 5’9” and slim.Detective Inspector Dave Skarratts said: “We’re appealing for anyone who knows of Shaid’s whereabouts not to approach him, but to contact police immediately with any information.“He has links across Peterborough and the surrounding area, so we are hopeful someone out there will have information to help us track him down.”Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting Operation Pousada.