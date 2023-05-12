Cambridgeshire Police & Crime Commissioner Darryl Preston.

More than £786k of Home Office funding has been secured to address the behaviour of perpetrators of domestic abuse and stalking across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

The funding has come from the Home Office’s Domestic Abuse Perpetrator Intervention Fund 2023-25 after a successful bid from Police and Crime Commissioner Darryl Preston

A total of £786,138 will be spent over the next two years to reduce the risk posed by domestic abuse perpetrators and uncovering and addressing the reasons why they offend to increase the safety and protection of victims and their families in future.

Through the project, partners will aim to reduce the frequency and gravity of abuse, reduce the risk caused by the perpetrator, improve safety and feelings of safety for victims and their families and reduce police demand.

The funding will be invested in a series of multi-agency arrangements to reduce the risk posed by domestic abuse and stalking perpetrators across the county.

Provision will include the creation of a Domestic Abuse Perpetrator Panel Co-ordinator role to support the multi-agency management of high-risk perpetrators, a dedicated stalking police officer and practical security improvements for victims including dash cams and Ring doorbells.

Victims will also benefit from two new IDVAs (Independent Domestic Violence Advisors) – one to be co-located with the force’s Out of Court Disposal Team and a second Stalking IDVA for the county to deliver victim engagement and safety planning.

Darryl said: “I am delighted to have secured this substantial extra funding which allows us to expand the support we provide to victims and also step up our specialist intervention with perpetrators.

“Protecting victims of crime and their families is a key priority in my Police and Crime Plan and I am determined to take resolute action that prevents persistent offenders from inflicting further harm in the future. The trauma of these horrific crimes can last a lifetime and it’s imperative we maximise the expertise and resources of our partners to solve these problems together.

“Cambridgeshire and Peterborough have been at the forefront of efforts to address domestic abuse and stalking behaviour and was one of the first counties in the country to set up a dedicated Multi-Agency Stalking Intervention Team. This funding will enable us to build on the good work and continue addressing the behaviour of a range of domestic abuse offenders and persistent stalkers.”

Assistant Chief Constable Vicki Evans said: “This funding demonstrates the drive and commitment of our partnerships in Cambridge and Peterborough to ending violence against women and girls. I am extremely grateful to the efforts of the PCC and wider partnership in securing this additional funding to help us continue to tackle the scourge of domestic abuse. This money will go a long way to assisting us with tackling the root causes of some of these issues and preventing ongoing harm and future victimisation.”