A Peterborough house has been ‘closed’ by a city court after residents’ lives were made a misery by criminal behaviour including prostitution and drug dealing taking place.

A closure order was issued to 87 Bringhurst in Orton Goldhay yesterday (7 July) after a successful application from police to Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court.

The order gives courts powers to jail anyone breaching it.

The house being closed by officers

Regular reports from residents to police of anti-social behaviour, including excessive noise, drug dealing and prostitution, saw the enforcement action being taken by the force.

Sergeant Sam Tucker, from the Peterborough Neighbourhood Policing Team, welcomed the order being imposed, and said: “This action was taken in recognition of the impact to the community and to protect those who are potentially vulnerable to criminality.

“If you have concerns of drug dealing or associated behaviour please ensure that they are reported.

“We would encourage any reporting of breaches of this order within the next three months.”

Running until October 7, the order states the house is subject to a closure notice to stop the drug dealing and other anti-social behaviour taking place there.

The order prohibits any person from entering the premises other than the letting agent and the emergency services.

Anyone who contravenes this order is committing a criminal offence which can result in imprisonment for up to three months, a fine or both.