Damien McNutt has been jailed for 13 months after a number of thefts from Peterborough shops.

A man described as a ‘prolific thief’ by Cambridgeshire Police, who went on a ‘summer stealing spree’ in Peterborough has been jailed.

Damien McNutt, 31, stole from shops between June and August.

McNutt was also seen on CCTV damaging parked vehicles in Cattle Market Road at about 5am on Wednesday June 28.

On Wednesday (November 28), at Cambridge Crown Court, McNutt, of Redmile Walk, Welland, Peterborough, was jailed for 13 months, having pleaded guilty to vehicle interference, failing to surrender to court bail at the appointed time and five counts of theft.

PC Jess Harvey said: “McNutt is a prolific shoplifter who causes misery for businesses in Peterborough so I am pleased he has faced justice.

“Shoplifting is not a victimless crime as it pushes up prices for us all.”

McNutt’s thefts were:

- An air fryer worth £109 from B&M, in Bridge Street, at about 2pm on Friday, 30 June.

- Six boxes of Persil washing tablets from Wilko, in Broadway, at about 11.30am on Monday, 24 July.

- Three bottles of engine oil worth £49 from the Sainsbury’s filling station, in Oxney Road, at about 1pm on Tuesday, 1 August.

- Fabric conditioner and diffusers with a total value of £24 from Wilko, in Broadway, at about 1.30pm on Wednesday, 23 August.