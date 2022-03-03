Prolific Peterborough thief once described as ‘one man crime wave’ back behind bars after admitting another string of offences

A ‘wanted’ appeal was issued last month for 43-year-old Paul Priestley after he was caught on camera trying door handles of vehicles in the early hours of 13 February.

On Friday (25 February), Priestley handed himself in at Thorpe Wood Police Station where he told officers “anything that night, if it was an unlocked vehicle, it was me”.

He was charged with theft from a vehicle, three counts of interfering with a motor vehicle with intent to steal and breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

On Saturday (26 February), he appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court where he admitted the five charges relating to Thorney on 13 February and was sentenced to 32 weeks in prison.

Priestley also admitted 12 other offences of theft from a vehicle and interfering with a vehicle which were taken into consideration by the magistrate upon sentencing.

Priestley, whose criminal record spans more than 25 years, was given the five-year CBO in March 2019 prohibiting him from touching or entering any unattended vehicle without the owner’s permission.

The order was put in place ahead of him being released from prison in June 2019 after serving time for offences including thefts from vehicles.

Just three months after his release he was convicted of breaching the CBO as well as six counts of interfering with a vehicle with intent to steal and was handed 14 months in prison.

In April 2020, after his release, a further condition was added to his CBO, meaning he must adhere to a curfew between 11pm and 6am.

He was again convicted of breaching the CBO in December last year (2021) after being caught away from his home in All Saints Road, Peterborough, at 5.19am on Boxing Day, resulting in him being given a £100 fine.

PC Tom Todd, who investigated, said: “Priestley has openly admitted he chances his luck going round trying door handles of cars until he finds one that is unlocked and will then search it for money or anything else of value that he can sell for cash.

“I would urge members of the public to lock their vehicle when leaving it, and double check.”

Advice on how to best protect your vehicle and belongings from thieves can be found on the force website here https://bit.ly/3MjhSCs.