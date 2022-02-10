Prolific Peterborough thief jailed and banned from city centre after admitting multiple offences

Josh Lavell, 30, was made subject of a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) due to ongoing behaviour impacting businesses in Peterborough city centre.

The order was applied for by the Neighbourhood Support Team, which was granted on 27 January, stating for the next three years:

Lavell must not enter Peterborough City Centre, specifically the area within St John’s Street, Crawthorne Street, Park Road, Bright Street, Bourges Boulevard, Bishop’s Road and Vineyard Road, unless for a legitimate appointment

He must not touch any unattended pedal cycle not belonging to himself, without the express permission of the owner

On 3 February, Lavell was arrested in Long Causeway on suspicion of theft of goods worth £516 from Boots in Queensgate shopping centre.

He was later charged with five separate counts of theft from Boots relating to incidents between 15 January and 2 February, as well as breaching a CBO.

Lavell, of Lincoln Road, Peterborough, appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (3 February) where he admitted all charges and was sentenced to 32 weeks in prison.

PC James Beacham said: “Lavell has been given many chances to stop his criminal ways however he has still chosen to steal from shops in the city centre which has been having a significant impact on local businesses.

“The CBO will remain in place for the next three years, meaning if he breaches the order once he is released from prison, he will be arrested and put back before the courts.”