A repeat shoplifter who was caught on camera stealing hundreds of pounds worth of goods from Peterborough stores at the Brotherhood Retail park has been jailed.

Soma Deasley, 35, was spotted in Lincoln Road, Millfield, by response officers who were on patrol in the area in the early hours of Monday morning (5 February).

Knowing that he was wanted in connection with multiple shoplifting offences, he was arrested and taken into custody for questioning.

Next at the Brotherhood Retail Park was one of the stores targeted by Soma Deasley

Police said that in the last nine months, Deasley has been convicted of ten shoplifting offences, with the latest four taking place last month.

On 24 January he entered Next in Brotherhood Retail Park and stole £300 worth of bedding, before returning to the store a few hours later and making off with three jumpers worth £135.

Five days later he targeted the same store, this time stealing clothing worth £150.

The following day (30 January), Deasley entered Asda Living in Brotherhood Retail Park and filled a bag with £257 worth of candles. He was challenged by security as he went to leave the store but made off with the stolen goods.

Deasley, of no fixed address, appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court earlier this week where he admitted four counts of theft from a shop and was sentenced to ten weeks in prison. He must also pay £200 in compensation to both Next and Asda.

PC Rob Reay, from the force’s Prevention and Vulnerability Hub, welcomed the sentence, and said: “Deasley is persistent in his offending, and despite interventions and offers of support he continues to commit crime to fund addiction.

“For repeat offenders such as Deasley, we are able to build an application for a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) which we will now be taking to the courts with the intention of getting him banned from entering the areas he targets.”