A prolific shoplifter with more than 80 theft offences against his name has been banned from a Peterborough shopping centre.

Mark Smith, 40, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday (2 February) where he was made subject of a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) which states he must not enter the Ortongate Shopping Centre, as bordered by Misterton and the busway footpath to rear of the centre.

The action was taken by the force following recent convictions for shoplifting offences, taking Smith’s total theft convictions to 86.

Mark Smith

In the last year, Smith, of no fixed address, has been convicted of 26 theft offences, with him receiving his latest custodial sentence – 12 weeks in prison – on 27 January, after admitting three counts of theft from a shop and failing to surrender bail.

PC Rob Reay, from the force’s Prevention and Vulnerability Hub, said: “Smith has been handed several custodial sentences in the last couple of years, as well as having conditions to comply with drug and alcohol treatment to help him with his addictions.

“Having the CBO in place gives us greater powers to tackle his offending – if he so much as steps foot in the prohibited area, this is an arrestable offence and he will be put back before the courts.”