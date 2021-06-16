‘Prolific’ Peterborough drink driver avoids jail sentence after being caught for third time in 11 months

Viorel Ion, 32, was arrested in Bourges Boulevard in Peterborough on Monday evening after he ‘only moved his car a few metres up the road’ despite being intoxicated and disqualified from driving.

He moved his Volvo XC90, which had previously been blocking the road, to clear the way for an oncoming vehicle, little did he know it was two traffic officers in an unmarked police car.

Being concerned about his manner of driving, even for a short distance, the officers stopped to speak with Ion who could immediately smell alcohol on his breath.

Drink driving

Ion was arrested after a roadside breath test gave an initial reading of 121 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml of breath – the legal limit is 35 – however this reading dropped to 85 when requested to provide an evidential sample in custody.

A Police National Computer (PNC) check revealed Ion was already disqualified from driving, resulting in his further arrest driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

PC Paul Hodgson, from the Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit, said: “Ion is a prolific drink driver who has had three drink drive convictions in the past 11 months, as well as six instances of driving without insurance, seven instances of driving without a licence, two disqualifications from driving within the last 18 months.

“He has shown a complete disregard for the courts and traffic law and is a danger to himself and other road users.”