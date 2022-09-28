A prolific crook who police say ‘causes havoc in the community’ is back behind bars after he burgled a city centre chemists.

William Thornton, 46, was arrested in Long Causeway in the early hours of 22 September following a break-in at Boots in Queensgate.

CCTV operators were alerted to a security alarm going off and Thornton and an accomplice were caught in the act.

Boots, Queensgate

Officers found Thornton lying down on the ground outside Halifax Building Society next door.

His accomplice cycled away but was arrested after a foot chase by officers.

Thornton was charged with non-dwelling burglary, including theft of toiletries worth £70.

He was already subject to a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) after attempting to break into Greggs bakery in Long Causeway. The CBO, granted in January this year, included a curfew between 11pm and 6am, as well as Thornton having to positively engage with drug and alcohol rehabilitation services.

Thornton, of Admiral House, Viersen Platz, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (23 September) and was sentenced to a total of 48 week in prison.

PC Rachael Copeland, who investigated, said: “Thornton is a prolific criminal with a string of convictions, predominantly for theft and burglary, which fund his drug addiction. He causes havoc in the community and has a detrimental effect on local businesses.