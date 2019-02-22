Prolific Peterborough burglar back in prison after being spotted leaving crime scene

A prolific burglar from Peterborough has been put back behind bars after a member of the public suspected he’d just burgled a home.

Darren Wheeler (32) of Allexton Gardens, Welland, was arrested in September last year after the eagled-eyed member of the public spotted him leaving the scene of a burglary.

Crown court news

The witness was working on a house in Chestnut Avenue, Dogsthorpe, when he saw Wheeler and another man acting suspiciously, leaving a garage on bicycles, carrying a hand mixer and a red tool box.

A description of the offender was given by the witness to police who believed it was Wheeler. He was arrested on September 26 in Peterborough city centre and later charged with one count of dwelling burglary.

On Thursday, February 14, he appeared at Peterborough Crown Court after admitting the offence at a previous hearing. He was sentenced to 10 months in prison, with a six-month extension on an existing Drug Rehabilitation Requirement (DRR) for breach of a previous suspended sentence, from six months to 12 months.

Detective Constable Pete Wise said: “Wheeler is a prolific burglar who has little regard for the law. Being able to secure this conviction against him means our homes are that bit safer with him off the streets.”

Advice about how to best protect your home from burglars can be found on the force website at www.cambs.police.uk/burglary. To report any suspicious activity or concerns please visit www.cambs.police.uk/report or call 101.