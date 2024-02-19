Prolific Cambridgeshire burglar jailed after smashing window with a rock and stealing from B&M

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A prolific burglar has been jailed after using a rock to break into a branch of B&M

In the early hours of 2 February, Ricky Lake, 35, used a rock to smash the front window of B&M, Cromwell Road, Wisbech. He entered through the window and, using the bags at the tills, filled one up with washing products and another with vape kits, juices, and disposable vapes, before leaving the shop with £260.62 worth of goods.

He was identified from CCTV footage of the offence, and a week later, on Friday (9 February), he was arrested at his home address in Kingfisher Drive, Wisbech.

Crime news

Lake appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (10 February) where he was sentenced to six-months in prison after admitting a charge of non-dwelling burglary.

PC Jordan Westwood, who investigated, said: “Lake is a prolific offender in Wisbech, who has had a significant impact on the businesses around the area through his constant offending – with 14 convictions for theft and business burglaries committed in Wisbech in the last two years.