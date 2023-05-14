Professional tractor driver banned from roads - but not fields - after being caught over limit at Peterborough station

A professional tractor driver has been banned from the roads – but not the fields – after being caught drink driving at Peterborough Station.

Connall Mason (22) was driving a Mitsubishi L200 at about 11.25pm on April 20 when police spotted him near the Bourges Boulevard roundabout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers said he was driving quicker than other motorists, and possibly swerving, so stopped him in the Peterborough Railway Station car park.

Mason was banned from driving

He accepted he had drank three or four pints earlier in the evening.

He gave a reading of 46 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath at Thorpe Wood Police Station – the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mason of Pheasant Street, Holbeach, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday (May 12) where he pleaded guilty to drink driving.

Representing himself, he told the court he was a tractor driver, and said he had gone to give someone a lift. He said; “I had three or four pints some time before that – two hours before tham My judgement was way off.”

Presiding Justice Janine Urquhart, sentencing, said she had to disqualify him from driving, but the ban only covered public roads, not private land.

Mason was disqualified from driving for 12 months – although the man can be reduced by three months if he completes the drink drive rehabilitation course by December 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad