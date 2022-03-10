Private hire operator fined for running without a licence

A representative of Associated Taxis Ltd of Station Road, Peterborough entered a guilty plea on behalf of the company to one offence of using vehicles as private hire vehicles without an appropriate licence at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court.

Peterborough City Council is responsible for the licensing of private hire operators in its district and the Council took the decision to prosecute following an investigation undertaken by the Licensing Team in 2021.

During the investigation it was established that Associated Taxis Ltd’s operator’s licence had expired in April 2021, and despite being formally notified by the Council that they must cease operating, the company continued to accept and fulfil private hire bookings.

The Licensing Team were able to gather evidence including CCTV footage and witness testimony that demonstrated Associated Taxis Ltd were continuing to use vehicles as private hire vehicles after their licence had expired.

As part of the investigation, a Council Officer was able to book and take a journey in a vehicle operated by Associated Taxis Ltd in June 2021.

Cllr Steve Allen, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Housing, Culture and Communities for Peterborough City Council said, “Associated Taxis Ltd ignored warnings from the Licensing Team and continued to operate without a licence; therefore putting the public at risk.

“This case should serve as a reminder that the Council will not hesitate to take swift and robust action against any private hire operator intent on flouting the law.”