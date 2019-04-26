Prisoner who hid phones in soles of trainers caught at Peterborough police station

A man who was found with three phones hidden in the soles of his trainers as he was being recalled to prison has been jailed for an additional year.

Anton Louisy (22) handed himself in at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough on February 21 after re-offending and breaching the terms of release from a previous 16 month term for affray.

Anton Louisy

He was taken through to custody where he was searched as part of the usual booking-in process.

When Louisy took off his white Nike trainers, officers discovered he had cut a compartment into the sole of each trainer, hidden under the insoles, and inside the compartments were three mobile phones.

Of these, two were miniature phones wrapped in tissue paper and one was a black mobile telephone inside a plastic bag. A charger was also found inside his shoe.

In police interview Louisy, of Downsfield, Walthamstow Road, London, said he was trying to smuggle the phones into prison for his personal use.

One of the shoes Louisy tried to smuggle phones in

Louisy was initially being recalled to serve four months of the previous sentence and at Cambridge Crown Court yesterday (Thursday) he was sentenced to a further 12 months. He had earlier pleaded guilty to attempting to bring a List B prohibited article into prison.

Detective Sergeant Jim Donington said: “Taking prohibited items such as mobile phones into a prison is a serious offence. Louisy knew this and fully owned up to what he had done. It means that instead of serving a few further months in prison he will now have considerably longer.”