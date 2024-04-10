Prisoner at HMP Whitemoor has sentence extended after biting off officer's ear lobe

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man who bit off a prison officer’s ear lobe following an argument about a dressing gown has had his sentence increased.

Nathan Deacon, 36, was on his way to collect his evening meal at about 6.30pm on 14 September 2020 when he was stopped by the prison officer at a gate at HMP Whitemoor, near March.

Deacon was wearing a dressing gown, which was not allowed in the catering area.

When challenged about this, Deacon became argumentative and attempted to push by the victim. As the officer tried to restrain him, Deacon leant in and bit off his ear lobe.

The officer was taken to hospital, but it was established the ear lobe could not be re-attached.

Yesterday (8 April) at Cambridge Crown Court Deacon pleaded guilty to assault causing grievous bodily harm without intent.

He was ordered to serve an additional three years in prison at the end of his current sentence.

DC Emma Purser said: “This was a vicious attack that has left the victim permanently disfigured.