Preventing suicides, finding lost children and treating a stroke victim - why policing is more than just arresting criminals for Peterborough officers

Whether it is preventing suicides, finding a lost child or giving a stroke victim first aid, there is far more to policing than just making arrests.

To give the public an idea about just how varied (and challenging) the role is, police in Peterborough posted a lengthy list on Facebook outlining some of the support officers from the D Relief team have given over the last couple of days, on top of the usual crime-solving duties.

These were:

• Helping a male who was having a drug-induced psychotic episode, getting him the medical assistance he needed

• Finding three separate high-risk missing people (high risk factors can include dementia, being suicidal, young children)

• Assisting an autistic child in crisis, helping to calm them down

• Locating and arresting the suspect from a high-risk domestic incident

• Sectioning a person under the Mental Health Act who was threatening suicide

• Finding a three-year-old child who had sneaked out of their house and reunited them with their family

• Removing a swan from the parkway

• Assisting the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust with a woman in mental health crisis, restraining her to stop her hurting herself and bringing her to the hospital

• Forcing entry into a flat to stop a large water leak, preventing further damage

• Finding a male who was having a stroke, giving him first aid and assisting the ambulance service getting him to hospital

• Helping staff on the mental health ward with a patient having a violent psychotic episode.