A man charged with shooting two men in Cambridgeshire has appeared in court, as post mortem examinations were carried out at Peterborough City Hospital.

Father and son Gary Dunmore, 57, of The Row, Sutton, and Joshua Dunmore, 32, of Meridian Close, Bluntisham died on Wednesday, March 29 following incidents in Bluntisham and Sutton.

Stephen Alderton, 66, of no fixed abode, has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of possession of a firearm. He appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court over the weekend, and has been remanded in custody to appear at Cambridge Crown Court on May 11.

Gary and Josh Dunmore

Post mortem examinations carried out on Monday at Peterborough City Hospital confirmed both Gary and Joshua Dunmore died of gunshot wounds.

Last week their families paid tribute to the pair.

In a statement, the family said: “Josh was a devoted father and a loving uncle. He was a wonderful son and brother and leaves behind an extensive group of family and friends. He will be deeply missed.”