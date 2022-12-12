News you can trust since 1948
Possession of a knife and drink driving – Peterborough Magistrates' Court results revealed

Results of sentencing hearings at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court

By Stephen Briggs
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

November 9

Sean Rule (48) of Station Road, Long Sutton

Guilty plea to sexual touching x2

Peterborough Magistrates' Court
Guilty plea to harassment

Community order – Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days. COmpensation £250.

Dale Stapleton (27) of HMP Peterborough

Guilty plea to possession of a knife in a public place

Fined £400

December 1

Frederick Cook (19) of Mill Road, West Walton

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Absolute discharge

December 5

Hacham Benhalima (33) of no fixed abode

Guilty plea to breaching sexual offences notification requirements

Jailed for 26 weeks. Victim surcharge £154

Michael Walkingshaw (30) of Waterside Way, Chapel St Leonards

Guilty plea to drink driving (48ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £1,000, victim surcharge £34, costs £200. Disqualified from driving for 14 months

December 6

Michael Rawson (63) of Great Whyte, Ramsey

Found guilty of causing an unnecessary obstruction on the road

Fined £60, victim surcharge £34, costs £60

