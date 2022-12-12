Possession of a knife and drink driving – Peterborough Magistrates' Court results revealed
Results of sentencing hearings at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court
November 9
Sean Rule (48) of Station Road, Long Sutton
Guilty plea to sexual touching x2
Guilty plea to harassment
Community order – Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days. COmpensation £250.
Dale Stapleton (27) of HMP Peterborough
Guilty plea to possession of a knife in a public place
Fined £400
December 1
Frederick Cook (19) of Mill Road, West Walton
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Absolute discharge
December 5
Hacham Benhalima (33) of no fixed abode
Guilty plea to breaching sexual offences notification requirements
Jailed for 26 weeks. Victim surcharge £154
Michael Walkingshaw (30) of Waterside Way, Chapel St Leonards
Guilty plea to drink driving (48ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £1,000, victim surcharge £34, costs £200. Disqualified from driving for 14 months
December 6
Michael Rawson (63) of Great Whyte, Ramsey
Found guilty of causing an unnecessary obstruction on the road
Fined £60, victim surcharge £34, costs £60