A Peterborough United fan who left a Fulham fan with a bleed on the brain after an attack following the two teams’ match at London Road has been banned from football for three years.

Max Wyld, 18, attended the Posh v Fulham match on 6 November last year when he punched the 51-year-old victim.

Fans were walking away from the London Road stadium along Bridge Street after the game, when Wyld claimed to have had a bottle thrown at him and threw a single punch at the victim, causing him to fall and hit his head on the ground.

Wyld has been banned from attending matches for three years

The man was taken to hospital and treated for a bleed on is brain, injuries to his hand and a broken nose.

Wyld was later identified on CCTV footage and arrested at his home in Badger Close, Yaxley.

He appeared at Peterborough Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday) where he was sentenced to six months in prison suspended for 18 months, ordered to pay £1,500 compensation, carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and complete a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement, after admitting assault causing grievous bodily harm without intent.

He has also been made subject of a three-year Football Banning Order prohibiting him from attending any football match in the UK during this time. He will also be required to surrender his passport during England international fixtures abroad.

Detective Constable Claire Atkinson, who investigated, said: “While Wyld has shown remorse for his actions, it just goes to show how one punch can have such a detrimental impact on so many people’s lives – it is not worth it.

“Wyld is extremely lucky he was not facing more serious charges as we know sadly one punch can end someone’s life.”

A Peterborough United Safety Officer said: “Peterborough United fully support a proactive approach to Football Banning Orders and will continue to support the authorities with banning applications.

“The joint objective of reducing football-related crime and disorder, aimed at a small minority who wish to cause disruption, is vitally important as we continue to focus on improving the match day experience for the majority.”

The banning order specifies that for the next three years:

In the United Kingdom, he is banned from entering any premises for the purpose of attending a football match

Outside the United Kingdom, he must report to a police station according to instructions that will be notified to the defendant by the Football Banning Orders Authority

He must surrender any travel authorisation document (passport, identity card, or any other form of travel authorisation) in his name according to instructions notified by the Football Banning Orders Authority

On the day when Peterborough United is playing a regulated football match at The Weston Homes Stadium in London Road, in the period between four hours prior to the scheduled kick-off time and three hours after the conclusion of the match, must not enter or remain in any area inside a boundary as defined on an exclusion map area