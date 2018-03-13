Pondersbridge road rage attacker had ‘look of death’ about him as he left victim needing dozens of stitches

A man who suffered horrific injuries in a terrifying late night road rage assault said his attacker had ‘the look of death’ when he got out of his truck.

Phil Wetherilt (67) has been left in agony, unable to eat or sleep properly after the incident on Ramsey Road in Pondersbridge near Whittlesey following what police described as ‘a minor collision’ between two cars.

The attack happened at about 10.40pm on Friday March 2, when Mr Wetherilt was driving his Ford Transit van in icy conditions.

The 67-year-old said he clipped a silver pick-up truck and knocked the wing mirror off the vehicle.

The driver of the truck stopped in front of the victim’s car, got out and walked up to the Transit van, pulling the victim out and hitting him in the face several times.

Mr Wetherilt was left with horrific injuries, including a large cut above his eye, and bruising round both eyes and his mouth.

He needed overnight hospital treatment and dozens of stitches.

Mr Wetherilt is still recovering from his injuries two weeks on - saying he was in ‘awful pain.’

He said: “We just clipped mirrors, and then he came after me.

“When he got out of his cab and was coming towards me he had the look of death.

“I went to hospital and stayed overnight until Saturday.

“I needed 26 stitches. I was and still am in awful pain.

“It has been a nightmare.

“I am still not sleeping right and I have not been eating properly since the attack.

“My teeth were broken and they had to be super glued together, so it is still hard to eat.

“My glasses were also smashed. It is a nightmare.”

PC Kellymarie Harman, from Cambridgeshire police, urged anyone who knew who was behind the attack to get in touch with police.

She said: “This was an extremely nasty assault that has left the victim with serious injuries and in a lot of pain.

“We would urge anyone with any information about this incident or who thinks they know the driver of the truck to contact us.”

The offender, who is white and described by police as having short brown hair, left in his vehicle following the attack

Anyone with information about the attack, or who thinks they know who the culprit was, should report information online at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident number CF0126690318.

People can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.